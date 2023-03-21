Watch Now
Making the Most of Retirement
Introducing Patty Cadorin and A Senior Moment. Patty is recently retired and is excited to show others how to embrace the next chapter. Today Patty explains some of the lifelong learning classes she has discovered. From how color affects you to Wondrium. Find out if a class is in your future! Here are links to classes that Patty mentioned UWM Osher Lifelong Learning Institute is uwm.edu/sce/program_area/osher-lifelong-learning-institute/ [uwm.edu] Beyond MU is alumni.marquette.edu/lifelong-learning [alumni.marquette.edu] The Great Courses is thegreatcourses.com [thegreatcourses.com] Wondrium is wondrium.com [wondrium.com]
