Introducing Patty Cadorin and A Senior Moment. Patty is recently retired and is excited to show others how to embrace the next chapter. Today Patty explains some of the lifelong learning classes she has discovered. From how color affects you to Wondrium. Find out if a class is in your future!

Here are links to classes that Patty mentioned

UWM Osher Lifelong Learning Institute is

uwm.edu/sce/program_area/osher-lifelong-learning-institute/ [uwm.edu]

Beyond MU is

alumni.marquette.edu/lifelong-learning [alumni.marquette.edu]

The Great Courses is

thegreatcourses.com [thegreatcourses.com]

Wondrium is

wondrium.com [wondrium.com]

