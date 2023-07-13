Life with Ulcerative Colitis

Former Professional Soccer Player Rosie White and Gastroenterologist Dr. Bincy P. Abraham talk to us about life with a chronic illness.

Living with a chronic illness can be incredibly challenging. But for Rosie White, an upcoming 2023 Women’s World Cup commentator and former professional soccer player, she is doing what she can to not let it get in the way of her success.

White was diagnosed with a type of inflammatory bowel disease known as Ulcerative Colitis (UC).2 The immune-mediated disease causes inflammation and ulcers in the large intestine, affecting the colon and rectum.2 UC is a chronic, lifelong condition that can be diagnosed at any age, but usually occurs between the ages of 15 and 30.3 In the U.S., it is estimated that about 600,000-900,000 people have been diagnosed with UC.1

Rosie White and Professor Bincy P. Abraham, M.D., a Texas-based gastroenterologist, are teaming up with Bristol Myers Squibb for its Supporting You With UC campaign, which will provide UC patients with a collection of practical resources, encourage them to speak openly about their symptoms and advocate for themselves to help better manage their disease.

To learn more, visit the website at Supporting You With UC.com