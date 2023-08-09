Life in Your Dream House

Jason Cyborowsk, Owner of J&J Custom Homes, join us today to show us what it truly means to have a custom home builder. Any decent contractor can build a home, but J&J Custom Homes takes your specific list of wants and needs and creates your home. A home that combines the aesthetics and functionality that is specific to you, not a base model that is one size fits all. That’s the Custom Homes Advantage. You won’t find spec homes or a list of floorplans to choose from, each is crafted specifically for that customer.

Visit the websitejjcustomhomesllc.com and check out The Monroe by J&J Custom Homes on this years MBA Parade of Homes which opens this weekend!