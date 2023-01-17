Isa Watson is the founder of Squad and author of Life Beyond Likes. She draws from wealth of experiences including being the youngest published chemist in the world, working as an executive in the upper echelons at JPMorgan Chase, and founding her own company, Squad, an audio-based social app designed to help millions of people deepen their friendships. To learn more about Isa, please visit www.isawatson.com
