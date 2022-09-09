Life as a Baseball Family

Brewers Wives have worked collaboratively with the Team Store and local company Brew City to create a collection at the American Family Field starting September 10. They will be offering men's and women's pieces. The development of the collection was a collaborative effort with the Brewers Wives, Brewers Team Store and Brew City to create a fun and fashionable collection for all fans to enjoy. A portion of the proceeds will benefit The Hunger Task Force. We are joined by pitcher Brandon Woodruff's wife, Jonie Woodruff, and Hunter Renfroe's wife, Courtney Renfroe, to talk about the kickoff.

Fans can purchase items starting tomorrow at the Team Store from 11am - 2pm and then reopens to ticketed fans before the Brewers take on the Cincinnati Reds at 7:10pm. Fans can also email teamstore@brewers.com or call 414-902-4750.

For more information, please visit brewers.com