Let's "Tox" About It

Bellissimo Aesthetics specializes in a variety of medical spa services, including filler, neurotoxins, chemical peels, microneedling, weight loss, kybella and supplements. Today, Laci Zastrow and Jaime Bautch join the show to talk about the different Botox options they have to offer. Bellissimo Aesthetics has team of experts that have experience in the industry and are committed to providing you with the best possible care.

For more information, give them a call at 262-477-5290 or visit their website at bellissimoaestheticswi.com.

