Let's Talk About Wood Rot

Old failing windows, siding, and roofing can lead to wood rot and structural problems. Even poorly installed products can cause issues. Sometimes it’s obvious. If a window is rotting, the wall might be as well. It’s also common to see cheap, builder grade windows look ok, but their corner seals failed and allowed water to get inside the wall and wreak havoc which costs way more money to repair. Owner of Siding Unlimited, Eric Brown joins us to share how Siding Unlimited fixes this problem. If Siding Unlimited sees rot, they will replace it.

Siding Unlimited offers an Honest Price Guarantee!

Call (262) 567-4513 or visit SidingUnlimited.com for more information.