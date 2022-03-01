Let's Talk About Heart Health

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world as we know it. Over the past two years, evidence suggests many people have adopted unhealthy behaviors like skipping exercise, eating unhealthy foods, drinking more alcohol and using tobacco, which can all increase the risk for heart disease and stroke. Additionally, people who had mild cases of COVID-19 may have changes to their heart and brain health as a consequence of their encounter with the virus.

The American Heart Association is urging everyone to create healthy habits that work best for their life, because losing even one mom, brother, friend, or neighbor to heart disease is one too many. Senior VP at OptumLabs & Chief CardioMetabolic Officer with UnitedHealth Group, Dr. Jaime Murillo who will also be a featured panelist for the American Heart Association’s upcoming Go Red For Women Couch conversations joins us today to answer frequently asked questions about heart health awareness.

Visit www.heart.org/goredmilwaukee or https://www.facebook.com/AHAWisconsin for more information about the Go Red for Women Couch Conversations.