Let's Make Dumplings

The mother-daughter team behind the book: Dumpling Daughter: Heirloom Recipes from our Restaurants and Home Kitchens joins us today!

Filled with stunning images and recipes, Dumpling Daughter features previously unshared family favorite recipes straight from Boston restaurateur Nadia Liu Spellman and Nadia’s mother, renowned chef Sally Ling, representing the best Chinese home cuisine for the whole family to enjoy.

During the pandemic, Dumpling Daughter began hosting virtual cooking lessons. This book was born from those sessions as well as the long history of Chinese restaurants in the family!

Fun fact: Julia Child was even a regular at Sally Ling’s restaurant. They will share the Pork and Chive Dumpling and the recipe.

