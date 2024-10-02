Let's Eat Pork for Porktober

Today Machine Shed Chef, Mitchell Boville makes a tangy T pork tenderloin with brandy cherry sauce. October is pork month! So we call it Porktober. Other yummy dishes you can order at Machine Shed include Pecan Crusted Pork Tenderloin, Maple Back Cheesecake and Midwest Slingers( Manicotti noodles stuffed with spicy sausage mix, wrapped in bacon, basted with BBQ sauce and then smoked to perfection)

Check out the website Machine Shed.

Visit them in Pewaukee or Appleton.