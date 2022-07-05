Let it Ring Night

Gathering on the Green has been around for 25 years! In 1995, the first Gathering on the Green happened and it was called at that time "Music in Motion". On July 7, there will be free admission for veterans and 1st responders for headliner Bruce in the USA with opening band Tool Shed Band to kick off the evening at Rotary Park in Mequon. General admission is $25, park opens at 4pm, and festivities start at 6pm. All proceeds go to The Center for Veterans Issues.

Scott Krueger, Gathering on the Green representative, joins us to discuss the upcoming event. For more information, please visit https://gatheringonthegreen.org/