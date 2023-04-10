Lessons In The Spiritual Wisdom Of Cats

Award-winning spiritual writer, Jon M. Sweeney, offers an inside look at the spiritual mind of our feline companions. Sit In The Sun is Jon's latest book all about what cats have to offer us about living in the present, loving unconditionally, approaching life with a sense of playfulness and trusting others, all while being independent spirits. Jon has been living with cats for over 30 years, and now, he dedicates the book to all nine of them. Sip n' Purr will be hosting an author appearance event on April 13, at 7:00 p.m. where Jon will be to answer any questions about our feline friends and his book.

For more information about the event, visit online at Sip n' Purr with Jon M. Sweeney.