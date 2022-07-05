Lessons From Sports Teams

Sports has the power to transcend boundaries; the lessons learned in sports eclipse athletics, helping people become the fullness of who they were created to be. People from different backgrounds come together in the “Locker Room” to unite around a common goal. Meet the Authors of THE LOCKER ROOM.

Keynote speaker, criminal justice professor, and bestselling author, Damon West joins forces with motivational speaker and character development coach Stephen Mackey. They discuss their timely new book, THE LOCKER ROOM: How Great Teams Heal Hurt, Overcome Adversity and Build Unity. In this book they seek to provide business leaders, managers, employees, students, teachers, community organizers etc. the tools and techniques to have difficult conversations that lie at the heart society today including cancel culture and America’s growing social and political divisiveness.

You can find the book at Amazon

