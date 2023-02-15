Less Sweets, More Heart for Heart Health Month

Chief Marketing Officer of MyFitnessPal, Katie Keil, joins us today to help educate viewers on the amount of sugar they may be ingesting versus the recommended amount in honor of Heart Health Month. According to the American Heart Association, an average American adult consumes 77 grams of sugar per day, nearly three times the recommended amount. To eliminate the confusion, the FREE MyFitnessPal app will track your daily sugar intake along with longer-term trends. You can download the tracking app at MyFitnessPal.