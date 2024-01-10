Less is More When It Comes To Salting Our Driveways and Sidewalks

Conservation Biologist Julia Robson is back from Waukesha County Parks to talk Salt! It is that time of year where we are salting our driveways and sidewalks. Turns out a little goes a long way! A lot can go the wrong way. Julia reminds us that salt is pricey, it can cause damage and our furry friends can be irritated or sick from salt. So be conservative when using. It still works. Wisconsin Salt Awareness Week is Jan 22-26! Lakes and rivers are getting saltier, data shows. What’s driving changes to our freshwater ecology – from Lake Country to Lake Michigan? What are the impacts to SE Wisconsin’s health and wellness? And can a few small changes at home can make a difference? www.WISaltWise.com