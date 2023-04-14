LEGO Fans Come See, Build And Display Together At State Fair

At Brickworld Milwaukee, Lego Fan Expo is returning to Wisconsin State Fair Park (April 15th & 16th) where thousands of hobbyists of all ages will enjoy seeing spectacular original creations and displays. Fans can also play at LEGO and DUPLO brick stations or visit vendor booths to enhance their collections. For the 4th year in Milwaukee, Brickworld will have activities for kids of all ages, a graffiti wall, a Mosaic demonstration and so much more to connect family & friends, inspire creative people and cut down on screen time!

If you're interested in seeing the Lego Fan Expo or who will will the Lego Master competition, you can buy your tickets today and save $3 when you purchase online at Brickworld and use the coupon code MB23.