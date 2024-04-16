Patty Cadorin is the Founder of A Senior Moment! Her senior moment is a play on words. A moment dedicated to seniors offering information and exploring topics to help seniors live their best life! Today Patty talks about leaving a legacy of stories. We often hear the phrase “leaving a legacy.” Today, instead of talking about leaving a legacy of money or an estate, we’re talking about leaving a legacy of stories. Sharing stories with your kids, grandkids, nieces, nephews or the next generation is a wonderful gift.