People who are emotionally healthy seem to cope with life’s challenges with more ease and strength. But being emotionally healthy does not mean you must be happy all the time. Here to help you look at emotions in a different way is local Self-Empowerment Coach Nicole Isler.

You can take part in Nicole's "Love Your Emotions Workshop" on Saturday, February 24 from 8am to 11am. This event is $47, and to register call (262) 501-5209 or visit NicoleIsler.com/events-workshops.