Learning to Cope with Alzheimer's

Caring for someone with Alzheimer's is no simple task, and for many, in trying so hard to care for that person, we may ignore our own problems and needs. Marty Schreiber calls this phenomenon "Careheimer's", and offers some ways to cope, including a structured routine, joy breaks, day programs and more.

Marty Reinforces this idea that caregivers need to recognize the importance of taking care of themselves, and to let go of the person with Alzheimer’s who once was and embrace the person who now is.

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