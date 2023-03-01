Learn What It Takes to Acquire a Business, or Several

Tom Meyer, Executive Vice President of Centrust Bank, and John Edwards, Founder of Gladiator Capital Group, are here today to provide serial entrepreneurs some insight into today's market. John Edwards of Gladiator Capital Group is a client of Centrust Bank who can advocate for those who are looking to own multiple businesses. For more information on how to acquire several businesses that fit your goals, visit online at Centrust Bank. To learn more about Centrust Bank and Gladiator Capital Group, check out the latest issue of Insider 94 at Insider94.com