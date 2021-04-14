Learn the History Behind Your House

Historic Milwaukee has been around for decades, educating people on the rich history of our city. Now they are digging even deeper and giving people the opportunity to learn the history of their own house! Joining us to discuss their Virtual House History Class is Julia Griffith, the Program Director at Historic Milwaukee.

The next Virtual House History Class is happening this Sunday, April 18. There will be additional dates throughout the year, too. To learn more and register, visit HistoricMilwaukee.org.