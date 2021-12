Retired historian and ultimate fan of the Packers, Jim Rice wrote a collection of every game the team has ever played. The inspiration behind these books was to put the information all in one place for the intense Packer fan. Author of The Packers Century, Jim Rice joins us to share a few of the stories and quotations from fans, players and sports writers that stand out to him.

For more information about the book, you can visit PackersCentury.com