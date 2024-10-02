You could say one of the most iconic trees is the Oak - but did you know their importance goes far beyond their aesthetics? Oaks play a vital role in our ecosystem by providing shade in nature, feeding and housing wildlife….and we need more! Conservation Biologist, Julia Robson breaks down why we should embrace “Oak-tober.”
For more information, visit www.waukeshacounty.gov/conservationintheparks
Learn More About Oak Trees
Waukesha County Department of Parks and Land Use
