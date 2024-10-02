Watch Now
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Learn More About Oak Trees

Waukesha County Department of Parks and Land Use
Posted

You could say one of the most iconic trees is the Oak - but did you know their importance goes far beyond their aesthetics? Oaks play a vital role in our ecosystem by providing shade in nature, feeding and housing wildlife….and we need more! Conservation Biologist, Julia Robson breaks down why we should embrace “Oak-tober.”
For more information, visitwww.waukeshacounty.gov/conservationintheparks

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo