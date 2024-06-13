Learn More About How To Improve Your Nutrition With The Power Foods Diet

Dr. Neal Barnard is a nutrition expert and New York Times bestselling author who wrote The Power Foods Diet: The Breakthrough Plan That Traps, Tames, and Burns Calories for Easy and Permanent Weight Loss. His purpose for writing this book is "to educate people about how, compared to weight loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy, a low-fat plant-based diet that excludes animal products is an effective, inexpensive, and side-effect free solution for reaching and maintaining a healthy weight".

Some foods are known to reduce appetite or to increase the body’s ability to burn calories hours after a meal. Others trap calories so they are flushed away before they can be absorbed. But the Power Foods do all three, creating a powerful weight-loss prescription without medication. In his new book, Dr. Neal Barnard reveals the foods that act like the active ingredient in Wegovy and other weight-loss drugs to curb appetite naturally. Joining us today to talk more about power foods and nutrition is Dr. Neal Barnard. On Thursday, June 13 at 6:30 p.m., he will be hosting a book signing at the Boswell Book Company, 2559 N. Downer Ave.

For more information on Dr. Neal Barnard, please visit www.pcrm.org or carbonworksmusic.com. To purchase The Power Foods Diet book head on over to www.amazon.com/Power-Foods-Diet-Breakthrough-Permanent.