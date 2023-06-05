Learn How You can Get Involved with the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation

Drew White, Managing Director of Lueder Financial Group, talks with us today about the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation. The non-profit dedicates its time to finding a cure for ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease. Drew goes over how the community can get involved with the organization and about the organization's upcoming event, An Autumn Affair, in November. To sign up for the November event visitAn Autumn Affair and to learn more about the non-profit visit the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation.