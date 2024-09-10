Learn Animal Behavior with Carroll University Animal Behavior Programming!

HAWS and Carroll University have partnered for many years with animal welfare and education programs. This fall they are again teaming up to pair Carroll’s Animal Behavior students with foster dogs from HAWS – having the dogs live with the students for the entire semester to give them real-world experience while allowing the dogs a break from shelter life!

Follow the Progress of the Carroll U/HAWS Foster Dogs:

Instagram: cu_dog_training_program

Facebook: Carroll University Dog Training Program

See their training progress and stay tuned for when they are ready to be adopted!

