Learn About The Citizens Academy

Michael Krznarich from the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office joins us today to tell us about a meet and greet event designed to introduce citizens to the services offered at the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office. This includes the Citizens Academy, and Michael will explain why the office is hosting an academy, what the goal is and who can attend. The meet and greet will take place on Friday, May 19 through Saturday, May 20, each day consisting of presentations on different services. For more information, visit online at Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office.