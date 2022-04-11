Learn About Investing

April is financial literacy month. A recent survey finds that 80 million Americans are interested in investing but don't know where to begin. Marco Arce, from Plynk joins us today. He will talk about a new, no experience required investment app for novice investors. Arce says the app offers some educational content along the way.
Posted at 10:21 AM, Apr 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-11 11:21:50-04
