Leapfrog Vodka Margarita: A Must Try

Leap Vodka
It's almost the weekend! That means time for a cocktail. Tai Serna and Olivia Dooley who work at Magpies Den &amp; Pen in Lake Geneva are here today making a Leapfrog drink with Leap Vodka! Something that makes Leap Spirits vodka special is that they filter their vodka after distilling it. This makes it smooth, and many well-known brands use charcoal filtering which is cheaper and less clean. Their filtering process has helped them achieve quality recognition from coast-to-coast. Stop by Magpies this weekend to try the Leapfrog Vodka Margarita. Visit leapspirits.com/find-leap-vodka/ to find where you can buy Leap Vodka
Posted at 10:38 AM, Nov 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-11 11:38:33-05

