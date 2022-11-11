Leapfrog Vodka Margarita: A Must Try

It's almost the weekend! That means time for a cocktail. Tai Serna and Olivia Dooley who work at Magpies Den & Pen in Lake Geneva are here today making a Leapfrog drink with Leap Vodka! Something that makes Leap Spirits vodka special is that they filter their vodka after distilling it. This makes it smooth, and many well-known brands use charcoal filtering which is cheaper and less clean. Their filtering process has helped them achieve quality recognition from coast-to-coast.

Stop by Magpies this weekend to try the Leapfrog Vodka Margarita.

Visit leapspirits.com/find-leap-vodka/ to find where you can buy Leap Vodka