Leap Into the Weekend with Vodka Lemonade

It's Friday which means the weekend is here. That also means it's time for a cocktail. Leap into the weekend with a vodka lemonade that tastes fantastic! Steve Schulz is here with Leap Spirits pouring some of the Leap n' Lemonade, the canned vodka lemonade. This drink has authentic flavor with real vodka and juice. Even at 6.7% ABV you don’t taste the vodka. A portion of every sale is donated to the MACC Fund.