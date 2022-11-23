Leap Into The Holiday

Hall of Famer LeRoy Butler stops in just before Thanksgiving. He is joined by Jay Middleton and Bella Etzel from Jonathan's on Brick in Delavan. They are making a pumpkin pie martini with Leroy's Leap Vodka. Leap Vodka has a limited edition HOF bottle to commemorate LeRoy being inducted in to the HOF. It makes a wonderful holiday gift. Leap Vodka is named for LeRoy's iconic end zone celebrations. It is a Wisconsin Owned Company. They use coconut carbon filtering after distilling to give it an elegant feel, fragrance and flavor.
Posted at 10:54 AM, Nov 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-23 11:54:18-05
