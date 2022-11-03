Leadership and Its Impact on Organizations

There is a shortage of labor for companies in need of talent, but little has been discussed that the shortage is also happening at the top of these organizations... maybe not missing the actual person, but missing leadership.

According to a recent business survey, 77% of corporations are experiencing noticeable leadership gaps and the need is greater than ever given the economic headwinds so many companies are facing.

Closing this gap requires executives in leadership roles to dig deeper and perhaps do better. Timothy Van Mieghem from the ProAction Group to talk about leadership. For more information, please visit proactiongroup.com

Tim is also a frequent contributor to Insider94 Midwest Business Journal at www.insider94.com