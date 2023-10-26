October 22nd to the 28th is Lead Prevention Awareness Week, and this is something that Penfield Children's Center is taking very seriously. Collaborating with The United Way of Greater Milwaukee and Waukesha County, they hope to spread awareness of the dangers of household lead exposure.

Jaqueline Pinto, Family Engagement Specialist, shares what lead poisoning is, the sources of lead, negative outcomes, testing, and more. Penfield aims to increase awareness this October and prevent any more families being put at risk. They are distributing lead clean up kids to families at high risk and making sure those affected are taken care of.

Children who have experienced lead poisoning can end up with developmental delays, learning difficulties, speech and language problems, and even behavioral issues. Make sure to visit www.penfieldchildren.org/lead-prevention for more information.