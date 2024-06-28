Latest In Skin Care Services Now in Brookfield!

Highlander Dermatology proudly announces the opening of its new clinic in Brookfield, offering comprehensive medical, surgical, and aesthetic dermatological care.

Dr. Kristina Kleven, MD, will discuss services like skin cancer screening, Mohs surgery, mole mapping, liquid lift, and more innovative cosmetic treatments.

Dr. Kleven also will talk about the new Ellacor microneedling technique, a non-invasive skin tightening procedure.

Schedule a consultation at the Brookfield Highlander Dermatology today!

For more info, visit: https://highlanderdermatology.com/

Highlander Dermatology

16650 W Bluemound Avenue Suite B800

Brookfield, Wi 53005

262-290-4540