Fresh flavors, cutting-edge tech and eco-friendly solutions are poised to transform your dining experience like never before! What are the latest food and restaurant trends you’ll see this year? Joining us live from The National Restaurant Association Show in Chicago — the most influential in the food service industry are insiders experts Christine Johnson and Caitlin Rodgers. Visit NationalRestaurantShow.com.
