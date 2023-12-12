Last Minute Holiday Gifts

The holiday's are approaching quickly, and it might feel like you're running out of time to get those last minute gifts. No need to fret, Boho Luxe Boutique has the perfect gift for that special someone on your list. Their store is carrying their beauty brands, like Kitsch and Poppy and Pout, candles, jewelry, and one sizes fits all jackets!

Marisa Schmitz, the owner of the boutique, is ready to ship out your orders as quickly as she can! However, if you would rather shop in person, she will be appearing at the Holiday Pop-Up Shop and Toy Drive, located at the Soiree Wine Bar in Muskego, on Thursday, December 14th, from 5:30 to 9pm. Pop-up events are a fun event for the brand, so make sure to check it out! Otherwise Boho Luxe Boutique is always available to shop at shopboholuxeboutique.com.