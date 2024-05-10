Laser Hair Removal Made Easy

Unwanted hair is a common problem, for both men and women. Hours spent shaving or waxing can be annoying and these methods offer only temporary results. So why not try laser hair removal! Milwaukee Medical Weight Loss & Medispa can help get rid of that unwanted hair! Clinic Manager, Angie Schaefer is back to explain the treatment. Even Tiffany had it done! Angie explains the technology: "The technology of our laser is the best anywhere you can find in the Milwaukee area. The biggest reason is that our laser is equipped with what is called a SkinTel Melanin reader. The SkinTel device will give the most effective and safest treatment settings by calculating the treatment settings based on the current and exact pigment in your hair and your skin."

Mention The Morning Blend and get a FREE Laser Hair Removal Package when one of greater or equal value is purchased. This is a GREAT OFFER for Mother’s Day!!!!

Example: Purchase a Bikini Package and get an Underarm Package for FREE! Free packages can also be gifted or shared with family and friends. A GREAT DEAL!

Visitwww.milwaukeemedicalweightlossmedispa.comfor more information or call OR Text 414-616-3535 NOW.