Lambeau Ladies: The Boundary-Breaking Women Behind Lombardi's Packers, offers a fresh behind-the-scenes look at women who stood alongside the Green Bay Packers during the legendary Vince Lombardi era of the 1960s. Through the stories of Packers wives, the book explores how these women navigated family life, race relations, fame, and rapid cultural changes taking place in Green Bay, supporting professional football players. Their experiences provide a personal perspective on a decade that transformed Green bay, the Packers organization, the NFL, and American culture.

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