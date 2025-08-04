Kylie Cantrall's EP "B.O.Y." Sets the Stage for Descendants/Zombies Crossover Tour

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Kylie Cantrall's EP "B.O.Y." Sets the Stage for Descendants and Zombies Crossover Tour
Posted

Kylie Cantrall joins us on The Morning Blend to discuss her latest music and the Disney Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide Tour.

The concert experience celebrates the chart-topping music from the “Descendants” and “ZOMBIES” movie franchises. The Tour is a one-of-a-kind, immersive, and interactive live concert experience. Families and fans of all ages will be inspired to dance, sing, and engage with their favorite stars. This tour will bring together stars from “Descendants: The Rise of Red” and “Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires.”

The concert will take place at Fiserv Forum on August 5. Tickets are on sale now!

Tune in to learn more, or visit Decendants/ZOMBIES Tour for more details on tickets and tour dates, and cities!

