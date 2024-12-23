The Wisconsin Black Historical Society has one of the largest running Kwanzaa Celebrations in the United States. They host the first day and the opening ceremonies for Milwaukee's Kwanzaa festivities. Clayborn Benson, founding executive director, is in the studio today to talk with us about Kwanzaa traditions, activities and vendors at this celebration. If you are interested in attending this celebration, keep you calendar clear for Thursday December 26 at 6 p.m. and visit Kwanzaa 2024 Opening Ceremonies - Wisconsin Black Historical Society/ Museum

