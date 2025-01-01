Knowing Your Pivotal Days

The days that matter most in your life are pivotal days. So how does that relate to your life and how can you create these pivotal moments/days? Adam Albrecht is in the studio today to talk about what these pivotal days might look like and how we can create more of them. Lets define what the important days are and know how to get them right. For more information on pivotal days, visit Adam Albrecht Blog – A blog about self improvement, creativity, entrepreneurship, and advertising.