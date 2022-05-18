Know YourSelf Care

The book, Five States of Support for Every Level of Decision Making by Kristy Jean proposes a new approach to the decision-making processes throughout our lives. Anchored in various fields of education, business, science, and self-help, the five “States”: Ponder, Prepare, Produce, Persevere, and Process will guide you along an honest, reflective journey as you give yourself permission to make the decisions you’ve been longing to make even if you’re not sure what those decisions are yet.

Kristy Jean is having a book signing June 3rd from 6-8pm at Social on Sixth in downtown Racine. Decision Permission Birthday Party and audiobook release party!