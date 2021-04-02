Watch
Know the Warning Signs of a Fast-Growing Type of Cancer

April is Esophageal Cancer Awareness Month
Posted at 10:52 AM, Apr 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-02 11:52:21-04

April is Esophageal Cancer Awareness Month. This is important because of two scary truths: 1) It is now the fastest growing cancer in American men. 2) The number of young people now facing this diagnosis is rapidly increasing. Michele Rifkin is a six year esophageal cancer survivor, and she joins us with an important message during this month of awareness.

For more information on esophageal cancer and the Esophageal Cancer Action Network (ECAN), visit Get-Checked.org. You can download a patient guide, find out more about warning signs, and get involved.

