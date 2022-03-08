Watch
Know The Signs Of New Life In Your Backyard

Humane Animal Welfare Society
Posted at 11:04 AM, Mar 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-08 12:04:22-05

It’s “Baby Season.” At this time of year, the Humane Animal Welfare Society (HAWS) is starting to see newborns of all types of species! HAWS Field & Facilities Manager, Andres Garcia and HAWS Commmunity Cat Coordinator, Kendall Sypult present tips and hints to properly co-exist with wildlife, plus outdoor cats and kittens, that may be using your yard as their nursery.

HAWS Animal Rescue Team is available for questions/assistance 24/7/365 at 262-542-8851! HAWS FREE Project Guardian program helps with cats, and they have foster homes available to assist with litters of kittens – even the very young!

