Know The Signs Of New Life In Your Backyard

It’s “Baby Season.” At this time of year, the Humane Animal Welfare Society (HAWS) is starting to see newborns of all types of species! HAWS Field & Facilities Manager, Andres Garcia and HAWS Commmunity Cat Coordinator, Kendall Sypult present tips and hints to properly co-exist with wildlife, plus outdoor cats and kittens, that may be using your yard as their nursery.

HAWS Animal Rescue Team is available for questions/assistance 24/7/365 at 262-542-8851! HAWS FREE Project Guardian program helps with cats, and they have foster homes available to assist with litters of kittens – even the very young!

