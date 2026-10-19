Know the Do’s and Don’ts After an Accident Before It’s Too Late

After a car crash, slip and fall, dog bite, or other injury, many people aren't sure what to do next. On Morning Blend, personal injury attorney Jason Richard of Tabak Law shares the most important do's and don'ts that can affect a potential injury claim.

From seeking medical attention and documenting the incident to understanding how insurance, damages, and compensation work in Wisconsin, Jason will explain the steps people should take to protect their rights. He'll also discuss common mistakes, including posting about an accident on social media, and answer questions about the cost of hiring an attorney.

For more information or to schedule a free case review, visit Tabak Law.