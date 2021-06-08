Kitten Season is Here!

For many people, summer means warm temperatures, laying poolside, and family barbecues. For the Humane Animal Welfare Society, summer means welcoming kittens by the hundreds. If you’re looking to adopt, HAWS can help get you started. Joining us today to offer tips on how to prepare for your new kitten is Jen Smieja and Katie Gerls from HAWS. They will also share more information about an upcoming kitten adoption event!

To learn more about how to adopt or become a foster caregiver, visit hawspets.org or call 262-542-8851.

HAWS Same-Day Kitten Adoption Event

Saturday, June 20th

Petlicious Pet Bakery & Spa

Pre-Application Required!

hawspets.org/ADOPT