Kite Festival on Milwaukee’s Lakefront in Veterans park

It's the 43rd Wilde Subaru Frank Mots Int’l Kite Festival at Veterans Park on Milwaukee’s Lakefront! We have Scott Fisher, Owner of Gift of Wings and Jake Peters her to tell us all abut the event. Jake flies Giant Kites and he will be at the Mots Kite Festival working with Yves Laforest from Montreal flying giant kites. One of Jake's kites is a new dragon kite.

Gift of Wings will be selling kites before and during the festival Gift of Wings - Home

There will be FREE Kite Flying lessons by The Kite Whisperer, Brett Williams of Milwaukee along with other special appearances during the festival.

The event is on 10 am until 6pm on Saturday and 5pm on Sunday Sept 10th and 11th.

The Mots Int’l Kite Festival on Milwaukee’s Lakefront is presented by UW Credit Union and B93.3.

Contact Scott Fisher at 414/425-9993.

