Kite Festival for Families

Join Gift of Wings 38th IKEA Family Kite Festival their Grand Launch of 600 kites at noon. They are inviting everyone to come out and either use their own kites or pick one up from Gift of Wings in the park or in advance at Greendale or Franklin locations. The 38th IKEA Family Kite Festival…Presented by Gift of Wings Located at Veterans Park, Milwaukee’s Lakefront , Saturday, May 24th 10am - 6pm and Sunday, May 25th 10am - 5 pm. This event will be FREE with FREE Parking!

For more information call (414)273-5483 or visit: Gift Of Wings .