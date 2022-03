You don't need a full remodel for an updated kitchen. There's a simpler solution that only takes about a week! It's called a kitchen refinish. The Finishing Room offers color consulting, professional finishing cabinets, and other options to spruce up your kitchen. Owner, Tara Knox joins us to explain the collaboration of three different teams to give you the best finish.

If you're looking to freshen up your kitchen, Call (262) 204-8222 or visit for more information www.TFRMKE.com