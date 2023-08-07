Kitchen Organization Made Easier

Andrea Boehlke is with ShelfGenie Designer, Laura Richter, and a ShelfGenie Customer, Margo Roslawski, and they are going to share the benefits of having these solutions installed in your kitchen. ShelfGenie can save up to 50% of cabinet space. They transform everyday frustrations into joy with more storage and better accessibility to the items in your cabinets. With custom glide-out shelves for new and existing cabinets, life can be a breeze in the kitchen. Schedule a free design consultation and receive half off installation!
For more information call 414-973-2618 OR visit online at ShelfGenie with The Morning Blend.
Posted at 10:24 AM, Aug 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-07 11:24:02-04
