Kitchen Organization Made Easier

Andrea Boehlke is with ShelfGenie Designer, Laura Richter, and a ShelfGenie Customer, Margo Roslawski, and they are going to share the benefits of having these solutions installed in your kitchen. ShelfGenie can save up to 50% of cabinet space. They transform everyday frustrations into joy with more storage and better accessibility to the items in your cabinets. With custom glide-out shelves for new and existing cabinets, life can be a breeze in the kitchen. Schedule a free design consultation and receive half off installation!

For more information call 414-973-2618 OR visit online at ShelfGenie with The Morning Blend.

